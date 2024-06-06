Omar Apollo Announces North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of the debut of his second studio album, God Said No, later his month, singer-songwriter Omar Apollo announced plans for a North American tour, with dates set to start in August.

The tour kicks off with a hometown show at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis on August 20th with additional performances scheduled through September and early October before the tour wraps at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego on October 11

Along the way, Apollo will hit venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Greek Theatre, and Hollywood Bowl, among others.

Support acts will include Kevin Abstract, Malcolm Todd, and Ravyn Lenae on select dates.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with presales on June 11 with a general public onsale starting on June 14th.

Upcoming Live Dates

8/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/21 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

9/3 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/4 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

9/6 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

9/7 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

9/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

9/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

9/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

9/16 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

9/17 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

9/19 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

9/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

9/22 – Irving (Dallas), TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/24 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary *

9/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/1 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/2 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

10/4 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

10/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/8 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

10/10 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park