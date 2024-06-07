Dogstar Heads Out For US ‘Summer Vacation’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Dogstar (guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves) confirm their “Summer Vacation” Tour of the US in August and September in support of their album Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees. The band will perform in cities including Lexington, Richmond, Kansas City, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and more (full dates below).

The band shared about the upcoming tour: “We are having the best time out here on the road interacting with fans at these shows; we wanted to keep it going! For this next US run starting in August, we will be planning to try out some new songs as well—hope to see you out there!”

The ticket general on-sale begins on Friday (June 7) at 10 am local time.

The band will also offer a “Everything Turns Around” VIP Soundcheck package which includes one ticket with early entry, access to the official Dogstar pre-show soundcheck, one professionally taken group photo with the band, an exclusive VIP merchandise item, a commemorative VIP laminate & lanyard, early access to a designated merchandise stand, and on-site perks such as priority check-in, dedicated support staff, and a priority lane into the venue. With the purchase of the package, fans may also bring their favorite Dogstar memorabilia to be autographed – one item per person.

Dogstar’s highly anticipated album Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees (produced by Dave Trumfio / engineered by Ridyard Lee Cullers) is out now via their own label Dillon Street Records (distributed through ADA), marking their first new album in more than two decades.

“When we reunited to try to write some songs, we never knew what an amazing journey we were beginning,” Dogstar shares. “The way this record came together was nothing short of magical for us. The fun, the passion and the friendship shine through on these recordings, and hopefully, the variety of emotions will connect and resonate with everyone the way they do for us.”

DOGSTAR SUMMER VACATION TOUR DATES

Thu, Aug 8 – Indianapolis, IN – Indiana State Fair

Fri, Aug 9 – Charles Town, WV – Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Sun, Aug 11 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House

Tue, Aug 13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Wed, Aug 14 – Richmond, VA – The National

Fri, Aug 16 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino

Sat, Aug 17 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

Sun, Aug 18 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino

Tue, Aug 20 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Thu, Aug 22 – Windsor, ON – Caesar’s Windsor

Fri, Aug 23 – Hammond, IN – Horseshoe Hammond Casino

Sat, Aug 24 – Columbia, MO – Rose Music Hall

Tue, Aug 27 – La Vista, NE – The Astro

Wed, Aug 28 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Fri, Aug 30 – Quapaw, OK – Downstream Casino Resort

Sat, Aug 31 – Norman, OK – Riverwind Casino

Tue, Sept 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Fri, Sept 6 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Resort Casino

Sat, Sept 7 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Music and Arts Festival (Britt Festival Pavilion)

Sun, Sept 8 – Forest Grove, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge

Tue, Sept 10 – Airway Heights, WA – Spokane Live

Fri, Sept 13 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium

Sat, Sept 14 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento

Sun, Sept 15 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

Tue, Sept 17 – Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater

Thu, Sept 19 – Valley Center, CA – Harrah’s Resort SoCal

Fri, Sept 20 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sat, Sept 21 – Maricopa, AZ – Harrah’s Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino