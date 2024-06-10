Country Music Powerhouse Lainey Wilson Inducted Into Grand Ole Opry By Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Lainey Wilson, a Grammy, Country Music Association (CMA), and Academy of Country Music (ACM) award winner, was welcomed into the Grand Ole Opry family on Friday (June 7). The ceremony at the iconic venue featured Opry members Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who officially inducted Wilson into the esteemed group.

As Yearwood presented Wilson with the Opry member award, she expressed the moment’s significance:

“We are honored to be here tonight. There can never be too many women at the Grand Ole Opry. I have had the chance to know you, Lainey, just a little bit, and what I know and the biggest compliment I think I can pay you is that ‘you get it.’ You know what it means to love country music. You love the Grand Ole Opry, and that’s really what it’s all about. I will tell you this: I know this. When I think about the future of country music, I know with you in it that we are going to be okay.”

Brooks added to the praise, saying, “I would say I’m so happy for you, but I’m so dang happy for the Grand Ole Opry. I really am. It’s just really rare that you find somebody at your age that already gets it. So I’m going to tell you, if it’s up to you, which I think it will be, your career is going to be as long as you want. There’s going to be highs. There’s going to be lows. The awards they give you now and you continue to receive will fade in time. The one thing that will continue is this family right here. Welcome to it.”

Yearwood concluded the heartfelt moment by officially bringing Wilson into the Opry circle, saying, “On behalf of all the Opry members past and present, welcome as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, Lainey Wilson.”

Emotional, Wilson reflected on the significance of the evening, saying:

“Honestly, it feels like the biggest night of my life. We have had a crazy couple of years and all the awards and everything, but this right here feels like the highest honor for me. It feels like the stamp of approval from everybody that stood right here. That just lights another fire under my butt. I want my family to be up here because this is theirs, too. They have worked so hard for me to have opportunities.”

Earlier in the evening, Wilson performed with Opry member Terri Clark, who was celebrating her own milestone—20 years as an Opry member. They teamed up for Clark’s hit “Poor Poor Pitiful Me.” Wilson then joined music legend Wynonna for a rendition of Tom Petty’s “Refugee.” Wilson later performed her hits, including “Things A Man Oughta Know,” “Heart Like A Truck,” and “Watermelon Moonshine.” She also showcased new songs, “Dreamcatcher” and “Hang Tight Honey.”

The celebration continued backstage, and many Opry members and friends shared their congratulations. Bill Anderson and Crystal Gayle, both on the Opry stage the night Wilson attended as a nine-year-old, shared video messages, as did Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, and Dolly Parton.

Dan Rogers, the Opry’s executive producer, expressed his enthusiasm about Wilson’s addition to the family: “When I see Lainey on the Opry stage, I know without a doubt I’m looking at an important part of the Opry’s future. What a phenomenal Opry addition, and what a great night.”

Wilson’s journey to this moment began with an invitation from Opry member Reba McEntire on The Voice. The reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year first graced the Opry stage on Valentine’s Day in 2020, and now, as a full-fledged member, she’s set to continue making her mark on country music’s most hallowed ground.