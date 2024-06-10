New Edinburgh Park Arena Moves Closer To Reality

EDINBURGH, UK (vip-booking) – Planning officials have recommended approval for an application to build an 8,500-capacity arena at Edinburgh Park.

Submitted earlier this year by live sports and entertainment provider AEG Europe, the planning application proposes a venue that will span 18,500 square meters and aims to revitalize a scrubland plot, supporting the regeneration of the area in partnership with developer Parabola. An external assessment estimates that the project will contribute approximately £520 million (roughly USD 661 million) annually in gross value added to the Edinburgh economy.

The application process included a series of public consultation events on December 4, 2023, and January 9, 2024, during which project team members and AEG Europe representatives engaged with residents and provided updates on the plans.

Alistair Wood, Executive Vice President (EVP) of real estate and development at AEG Europe, enthusiastically supported the recommendation.

“We’re delighted that the proposals for a new arena in Edinburgh are recommended for approval. We look forward to presenting the facts about the proposals to the committee and answering any questions elected members may have. This reflects months of consultation and discussion with the public and key stakeholders before the application is submitted and a positive ongoing dialogue with all throughout the application process. This is the most sustainable site available, and we’re determined to enhance Edinburgh as a venue for live music and other events. We are hopeful the planning committee will support the officers’ recommendations.”

The application will be decided at Wednesday’s next development management subcommittee meeting (June 12). If approved, AEG Europe plans to appoint an external contractor to commence work and hopes to open the new venue by 2027.