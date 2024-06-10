Songwriters Hall Of Fame Announces 2024 Hall Of Fame Gala Presenters And Performers

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Trey Anastasio, Kevin and Michael Bacon (The Bacon Brothers), Andra Day, Rodney Chrome, Cary Barlowe, El Debarge, Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott, Jason Isbell, Carrie Underwood, Nile Rodgers, Deniece Williams, Paul Williams and Keith Urban will present or perform at the 53rd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner set for Thursday (June 13) at the Marriot Marquis Hotel in the Big Apple.

Inductees at this year’s event include Hillary Lindsey, Timothy Mosley (aka Timbaland), Bill Berry, Dean Pitchford, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, along with Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen and Walter Becker, have been announced as the 2024 inductees of the Songwriting Hall of Fame.

SZA will receive the Hal David Starlight Award, and Diane Warren will be honored with the Johnny Mercer Award.

Songwriting Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers said, “I’ve said it before, but the music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch . . . nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter. We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2024 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and literally enriched music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

Key songs in each 2024 inductees catalog include:

Hillary Lindsey: Jesus Take The Wheel * Girl Crush * Blue Ain’t Your Color * Always Remember Us This Way * Million Reasons *

Timbaland: SexyBack * Get Ur Freak On * Pony * Big Pimpin’ * The Way I Are *

Dean Pitchford: Footloose * Fame * Holding Out For A Hero * All The Man That I Need * Let’s Hear It For The Boy *

Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills and Michael Stipe: Losing My Religion * Everybody Hurts * It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) * Radio Free Europe * The One I Love *

Donald Fagen and Walter Becker: Reelin’ in the Years * My Old School * Rikki Don’t Lose That Number * Black Friday * Kid Charlemagne *