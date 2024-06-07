BMG Names Bryan Columbus Vice President Of Recorded Music Canada

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced that Canadian music industry veteran Bryan Columbus has been tapped for the role of Vice President of Recorded Music Canada.

Based in Toronto, Columbus will report to Jon Loba, President of Frontline Recordings, North America. He will oversee the marketing and promotion strategy for BMG’s recorded music roster in Canada.

Before he joined BMG, Columbus served as Label Director, Canada, for Concord Label Group, overseeing the regional office’s recorded music division and its artist rosters for the company’s labels, including Loma Vista Recordings, Fearless Records, Fantasy Records, Easy Eye Sound, Rounder Records, Concord Records, KIDZ BOP, and Craft Recordings.

His resume also includes past stints leading marketing campaigns for BMG and Broken Bow Records Music Group (BBRMG) through their partnership with Black Box Music.

“Bryan’s continued track record of success in Canada, coupled with his prior successful collaboration with BMG, positions him as an invaluable asset to our organization. His strategic and extensive experience in overseeing marketing campaigns make him the ideal leader to drive BMG’s recorded roster forward in Canada. We are pleased to welcome him back to the BMG family and are confident that his vision and leadership will propel us to new heights of success,” Loba said.