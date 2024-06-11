All Things Go Launches Inaugural New York Festival

QUEENS, NY (CelebrityAccess) – All Things Go is thrilled to unveil its expansion to New York City with its inaugural festival at the iconic Forest Hills Stadium. Reneé Rapp, Janelle Monáe, Chappell Roan, MUNA, Ethel Cain, and Julien Baker are headlining this year’s lineup. The festival will occur on Saturday and Sunday (September 28-29), coinciding with its Washington, DC, area counterpart. Tickets for the New York event will go on sale Friday (June 14) at 10 am ET HERE.

A Diverse Lineup Spotlighting Emerging Talent

Joining the headlining artists are an array of heavy hitters and emerging talent, including Holly Humberstone, Samia, Del Water Gap, Soccer Mommy, Coco & Clair Clair, Mannequin Pussy, Indigo DeSouza, Towa Bird, and Annie DiRusso. This year’s lineup continues All Things Go’s commitment to featuring female and non-binary-focused artists, furthering its dedication to fostering diverse and inclusive spaces within the music community.

ALL THINGS GO FESTIVAL 2024 – NEW YORK:

Saturday, September 28

Reneé Rapp

MUNA

Chappell Roan

Holly Humberstone

Del Water Gap

Soccer Mommy

Coco & Clair Clair

Towa Bird

(gates open at noon)

Sunday, September 29

Janelle Monáe

Ethel Cain

Julien Baker

Maisie Peters

Samia

Mannequin Pussy

Indigo DeSouza

Annie DiRusso

(gates open at noon)

Building on Past Success and Growing International Appeal

With three consecutive sold-out years at Merriweather Post Pavilion near DC, the All Things Go Festival has attracted fans from more than half the states in the US and multiple countries, showcasing its burgeoning international appeal and reputation. The festival consistently delivers a unique, diverse lineup while championing underrepresented voices, making it a must-attend event for music enthusiasts worldwide.

Cultivating a Strong Community and Welcoming Atmosphere

All Things Go has built a devoted community of fans known affectionately as “The Besties,” who embrace inclusivity and diversity, embodying the festival ethos. Over the years, newcomers have received a warm welcome from the avid, curious, and dedicated audience, fostering a strong sense of community and creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for music lovers of all backgrounds to come together and celebrate their shared passion. The festival has garnered affectionate nicknames from artists and fans alike, including “Gay-Chella,” “All Things Gay,” and “Lesbopalooza.”

About All Things Go

Founded in 2011, All Things Go is an independent music festival and creative house specializing in forward-thinking digital and live music experiences. Collaborating with innovative artists like Billie Eilish, boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, and many more, All Things Go has become synonymous with cutting-edge music and inclusive cultural experiences. In 2024, the festival will expand to New York, marking a new chapter in its mission to celebrate diversity and creativity in music.