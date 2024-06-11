Jessi Vaughn Stevenson Named VP Of A&R And Digital At Warner Chappell Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has promoted Jessi Vaughn Stevenson to Vice President (VP) of A&R and Digital. The Nolensville, TN native will continue to report to WCM Nashville President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ben Vaughn.

“The past eight years at Warner Chappell have been extremely educational and rewarding,” Stevenson says. “I feel blessed to continue to learn from the best in the business—from Admin and A&R teams to our world-class roster of songwriters and artists. Getting to fight for songs from inception to reception is my favorite part of publishing, and I look forward to finding new ways to develop and support our roster and their songs.”

Vaughn shares, “Jessi has always shown commitment to songwriters, helping them with their craft and careers. She is always thinking of new ways to support songwriters and is a wonderful team player. We’re happy to announce her promotion.”

Stevenson, who has a bachelor’s in Music Business from Belmont University, has worked with Rhett Akins, Parker McCollum, Hailey Whitters, Morgan Wallen and Little Big Town, among others, throughout her career.

Other career highlights include stints at CMT, Warner Bros. Records, and SoundExchange. In 2015, Stevenson formed JV Writer Management, where she provided creative support to songwriters like Jessi Alexander and Jon Randall. She’s been with WCM since 2016 and can be reached at jessi.vaughn@warnerchappell.com.