Lee Abrams: Reimagining Information For The Digital Age

News organizations are and will continue migrating to digital. It’s likely that there’s an assumption that digital delivery will create a better experience. Not necessarily, unless the migration also takes the opportunity to rethink for the digital age. A dated style will not suddenly be relevant simply because it’s on a new platform.

In other words—Take advantage of new platforms with new programming as exciting as the technology itself

The current style of most news is:

A) aging out

B) dated presentation in this new digital era

C) misses the creative side of the digital opportunity

The opportunity is to create a dramatically different modern style that is as exciting as the technology.

Elevate above and beyond the current style…

A key is noticeability:

NOTICEABILITY SCALE

ONE = NO ONE NOTICES…NOT EVEN MANAGEMENT

THREE = TOP MANAGERS & THOSE IN SENIOR MEETINGS NOTICE

FIVE = MOST INTERNAL EMPLOYEES NOTICE, THOUGH NO-ONE OUTSIDE OF THE BUILDING

SEVEN = THE INDUSTRY STARTS TO NOTICE

NINE = THE TIPPING POINT: THE GENERAL PUBLIC NOTICES

TEN = YOU HAVE CREATED SOMETHING DIFFERENT AND COMPELLING REGISTERING WITH MASSES

The Cable TV view of the world is fading. There’s a new way to see the world than through cable filter.

The current presentation is cliche-ridden. It’s a new era for information delivery. The traditional way is not in sync with the 2024 North America.

Engage younger demos with much-needed quality journalism. But within an exciting new presentation. They ain’t watching CNN. They don’t relate to the big 3 cable and network news channels for all the reasons we’re discussing.

TikTok and many popular social sites are a default! National IQ lowering. Unreliable. Misinformation. Where are the credible alternatives?

INFORMATION IS THE NEW ROCK N ROLL – Driving culture. Digital news needs to rock the information world. Rock n roll disrupted America. Now it’s information more so than music that’s driving the North American vibe.

News hasn’t been significantly updated. Ever. Anchors at a desk. Predictable graphics, nice furniture, fancy sets. Tired. Some lipstick perhaps, but the look and feel remains in the 80’s.

An opportunity for a brilliant new approach is front and center. TV news is on autopilot and it’s time to disconnect it and hand fly into new territory.

Stimulate and expand:

-eye. Stunning full-screen visuals

-ear. A sonic identity that elevates stories

-brain. Mass appeal intelligence.

It’s the age of cinematic visuals, raw information, exciting gfx and deep sound vs. “being told by corporate anchor” on a set.

Outside the news club——Generate a new blueprint. The future of news won’t be designed by newsrooms. Need NEW thinking. Amazon, Musk, Apple. Change won’t happen from news lifers. It’ll happen from outside tradition.

Re-imagination lab. It won’t evolve on the fly. Needs a design team to actively create the future of news.

The newsroom DNA isn’t conducive with Noticeable reimagination. Fact

Journalists generate news. Creative team produces it. Without the chains of tradition. Rethought more efficient and creative driven digital workflow and staffing.

Story selection method needs updating. Real time audience feedback to see which stories work plus news trends. Interactivity.

Hit the target. Like songs, stories have different targets Test stories. Enough already factor?? Stories like songs you’re sick off. Throttle stories via data

Short form franchises are a component. Regularly scheduled image enhancing and interesting short segments to inform and give talking heads a rest. But info graphics and motion graphics on steroids

Information downloads Can/will develop into programming trademarks

ITS INFORMATION ABOUT THE WORLD AT THE MOMENT FRANCHISES PROVIDE 360 DEGREES OF INFORMATION BEYOND HARD NEWS.

INFORM BEYOND THE HEADLINES VIA FRANCHISES

Develop Trademarks. New ones that resonate in 2024

The Intellectual scale. 1-reality TV; 10- Educational TV. The magic zone is a 7. Not elite. Not dumb. Mass Appeal Intelligence.

Stats! We’re stat crazed. It’s a reality check. Animated Infographics.

Focus on COMMON SENSE —-what true new North America wants. It’s the hole.

Politics as component but not the driver. Information. Facts. All sides. Common sense approach.

De emphasize anchors. The stories are big…the star Let human guide through the experience rather than the focal point.

Has the has energy and moves at the speed of 2024 (eras have energy. Study the media and music from 50s 60s etc. 2024 has a beat ).

MULTI DIMENSIONAL STORYTELLING. Use every resource : ugc. Infogfx. Film clips. Animation. Whatever it takes.

Its Not the anchor, the gimmicks, the slickness, it’s about a completely new way to engage with information.\

Viewers don’t want a “TV show” ( showing cameras scooting and studio action ) they want a information download. They’ll appreciate the download in vivid pictures and sound, not a news set which can be slick, professional… But corny

Assembly line with creative and specialists in each position of production. Ultra efficient. Rethought work flow

Interactive critical polls. Feedback. Option to Pick stories or linear. Interactive!

Time will tell if the big organizations have the vision and flexibility to navigate the digital era with new programming approaches, or if it’ll come from the outside. The possibilities are endless for those who merge extreme creative with extreme journalism to create programming as compelling as the technology itself.