The MLC Is Seeking Songwriter Recommendations For Board Roles

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Mechanical Licensing Collective is soliciting suggestions for songwriter candidates to serve on the organization’s Board of Directors, Dispute Resolution Committee and Unclaimed Royalties Oversight Committee.

Under the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which created the MLC, certain governance positions are reserved for industry stakeholders, including songwriters and the terms of several current songwriter board/advisory members are set to expire later this year.

Those soon-to-be-empty seats include:

-One songwriter seat on the Board of Directors;

-One songwriter seat on the Dispute Resolution Committee, which recommends policies and procedures to The MLC’s Board for the processing of royalties related to works that are subject to disputes over ownership; and

-Two songwriter seats on the Unclaimed Royalties Oversight Committee, which recommends policies and procedures to The MLC’s Board related to the distribution of unclaimed accrued royalties.

Board and committee members sit for three-year terms and may be re-elected. Seats are filled pursuant to The MLC’s Bylaws.

The MLC will submit all candidate recommendations submitted before the deadline of July 11, 2024, to the Board’s Songwriter Nominating Committee for consideration.

The MLC’s Board of Directors and committees meet regularly, and all meetings allow for virtual participation such that travel is not generally required. Members are expected to devote sufficient time to prepare for and participate fully in all meetings. Candidates for the Board of Directors must be professional songwriters who retain and license mechanical rights for songs they have written.

To suggest a candidate for a songwriter representative seat to The MLC’s Board or advisory committees, please complete the suggestion form available here.