The Music Venue Trust Issues A Manifesto To Save Grassroots Music Venues In The UK

LONDON (Celebrityaccess) — Music Venue Trust (MVT), an advocacy group that supports the UK’s independent live sector, has called on the nation’s political classes to take urgent action ahead of the forthcoming UK General Election on July 4th, to help save grassroots music venues from what they describe as a deepening crisis.

To support that effort, MVT has published ‘A Manifesto for Grassroots Music’ which outlines a series of initiatives that will help to save small, independent music venues in the country, which are currently closing at a rate of more than one per week.

Calling this “a once-in-a-generation opportunity”, the manifesto calls on the government to implement the recent Culture Media & Sport Select Committee recommendations for the wider live music industry to invest in the future of grassroots music via a contribution of £1 from every arena and stadium ticket sold for events over a 5000 capacity.

The five key areas highlighted in the report are:

• £1 grassroots investment contribution from every arena and stadium ticket sold to support grassroots music venues, artists, and promoters

• A fan-led review to fully examine the long-term challenges to the live music ecosystem

• The agent of change principle in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) to be put on a statutory footing at the earliest opportunity

• A reduction in VAT on cultural ticketing in GMVs to 0% and reduce VAT on cultural ticketing in the live music industry to the European average (5–7%)

• The creation of a specific business rates premises definition for GMVs and the removal of properties satisfying that definition from the requirement to pay business rates

“The Manifesto is being delivered to every prospective MP in the country with the request that they come out in support of it as part of their campaign to be elected. Music communities across the country will also be asking the candidates where they stand on the future of live music in our towns and cities. The time to act is now,” stated Sophie Brownlee, External Affairs Manager at Music Venue Trust.

“In 2023, of the 366 small music venues Ed Sheeran played while learning his trade, at least 150 are now closed. Another 72 grassroots music venues significantly reduced or ended their live music offer. 38% of GMVs in the UK made a loss in the last 12 months. The sector operated on a 0.5% profit margin overall while running live music events at a £115 million loss. All of this can be changed if the next government delivers the five simple steps we have set out in this report. We therefore call on all political representatives, from all parties, to seize the moment and drive forward this change. We have a chance to save UK grassroots music venues from the crisis they currently face and we should not let it slip,” added MVT CEO Mark Davyd.