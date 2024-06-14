The Circuit Group Expands With New Hires & Launches Label Services Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Circuit Group, a forward-thinking music company founded by industry veterans from Seven20 and AYITA, is making waves with high-profile hires and launching a new label services division. Established in October by Dean and Jessica Wilson (Seven20), Brett Fischer, David Gray, and Harvey Tadman (AYITA), the company is poised to make significant moves in music catalog acquisitions.

James Sutcliffe, who steps in as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), is among the new additions to The Circuit Group’s executive team. Sutcliffe brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at the Ministry of Sound, LIVENow, and Monster Energy. With a background that includes working with top-tier artists like Dua Lipa, Stormzy, SZA, and Post Malone and orchestrating collaborations with major brands such as UFC and Lewis Hamilton, Sutcliffe is expected to be a key player in the company’s strategic planning and business development. The company lauds his expertise in live touring, artist relations, and brand partnerships, describing him as the “driving force” behind their strategic initiatives.

Simon Birkumshaw has been named Director of Operations for the new Label Services division. Birkumshaw’s impressive career includes his role as Head of Label Acquisitions and A&R at LabelWorx and his tenure at Defected Records, where he not only handled A&R but also produced Defected Radio. His experience extends to Champion Records, where he managed Madhouse & Madtech for Kerri Chandler and developed a notable relationship with the artist. He now runs Chandler’s Kaoz Theory label and its A&R.

The new division will also benefit from the expertise of Ian Massoth, who joins as Director of A&R. Massoth was the first employee of AYITA and has a history of working closely with artists like Chris Lake, Fisher, and Yolanda Be Cool. In 2016, he co-launched Black Book Records with Lake, helping the artist transition to an independent status.

Shivani Phull has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer Advisor. Phull’s diverse background includes leadership roles in finance at companies like Pixelynx/Animoca Brands and Reckitt Benckiser and experience with the United Nations. At The Circuit Group, Phull will focus on developing innovative business models in the music industry, emphasizing intellectual property ownership and value creation.

Bianca Price has joined as social media manager on the social media front. Price has an impressive portfolio, having contributed to significant events and projects like Electric Daisy Carnival, Beyond Wonderland, and Day Trip and working with artists such as Griz and LSDREAM.

Nick Sung takes on the role of Director of Marketing. With a background in leading publicity and marketing campaigns for a diverse range of artists, including Good Times Ahead, Tchami, Nicky Romero, Lake, SG Lewis, ILLENIUM, ZHU, and Bob Moses, Sung’s six-year tenure at Astralwerks is set to bring a wealth of experience to The Circuit Group.

Finally, Charlie Tadman has been appointed Director of A&R. Tadman comes from Spotify, where he spent six years contributing to developing the company’s songwriter and producer-focused business. Before Spotify, he managed Calvin Harris‘ Fly Eye Publishing, signing talents like SG Lewis, Louis the Child, and Disciples. At Circuit, Tadman will oversee A&R across Circuit’s management and artist-centric projects.

With these strategic hires and the launch of their new Label Services division, The Circuit Group is positioning itself as a powerhouse in the music industry, ready to drive innovation and growth across all facets of music management and production.