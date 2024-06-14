Capitol Christian Music Group & Pandora Surprise TobyMac With Several Career Awards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – In a surprise event on June 11, seven-time GRAMMY-winning artist TobyMac was honored with an array of career accolades by Pandora and his record label, Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG). TobyMac was presented with a Billionaires Plaque by SiriusXM Pandora’s Al Skop, Senior Director of Music Programming, commemorating his music surpassing one billion streams on the Pandora platform. This prestigious milestone places the Christian music artist among a select group of artists from diverse genres who have achieved similar success on Pandora, including Drake, DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Metallica, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and fellow Christian music artists like Chris Tomlin, Hillsong United, MercyMe, and Skillet.

Reflecting on the honor, TobyMac expressed his gratitude: “I am just so grateful. I look out at all of you and see a team – some people I’ve worked with for decades, some for months, but a team that has championed my songs and helped me spread how deep and wide God’s never-ending love is, and for that, I am so thankful. I love experiencing God breathing life into a song, allowing people to make that song their own and experience God’s faithfulness in their own lives – it’s why I will keep doing it ’til someone tells me I can’t anymore.”

The celebration, hosted by CCMG at their new office in Nashville, also marked the success of TobyMac’s album Life After Death, which has yielded five No. 1 radio singles. Additionally, TobyMac received plaques for the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Gold certification for his single “Help Is On The Way (Maybe Midnight)” and the RIAA Platinum certifications for his singles “Speak Life” and “City On Our Knees.”

Brad O’Donnell, Co-President of CCMG, said: “We are thrilled to honor TobyMac and his unprecedented success. From being awarded Pandora’s Billionaires Plaque to numerous awards for his catalog and current album, Life After Death, there is much to celebrate. We are extremely grateful to be involved with such a special artist like Toby.”

Hudson Plachy, also Co-President of CCMG, added: “It’s a privilege to recognize the impact that TobyMac’s music and creativity have on the world. We are so proud to work alongside Toby and celebrate these well-deserved accomplishments.”

On the heels of these accolades, TobyMac recently released his new single, “Nothin’ Sweeter,” accompanied by a lyric video. This track is the first glimpse of his upcoming studio project, with a release date yet to be announced. It follows the success of his latest album, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Christian Albums chart and has produced five No. 1 radio hits, accumulating over 475 million global streams.

Adding to his recent accolades, TobyMac received the K-LOVE Fan Award for Song of the Year for his 2024 hit “Faithfully,” which dominated the charts for nine weeks and set a record on Billboard’s Christian Airplay chart for the most number ones among solo artists.

Fans can look forward to seeing TobyMac live on Saturday (June 15) at FishFest, where he kicks off the summer festival season.