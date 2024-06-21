Eastside Bowl Opens The ’58, A New Club In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Eastside Bowl, the multi-venue entertainment facility located in the Nashville suburb of Madison, announced the debut of a new small club space, the ’58.

Located in a former diner, the 225-capacity ’58 will fill what the venue’s operators see as a niche for a small rock club in the East Nashville market, joining Eastside’s existing 600+ capacity main venue, and the Low Volume Lounge stage, which carries on the “neighborhood stage” legacy of The Family Wash.

The venue derives its name from the color scheme used for the interior of the room, employing the gold paint mixture of the 1958 Gibson Les Paul Goldtop, granted as a special purchase to Eastside Bowl by Gibson Guitars.

Eastside Bowl announced that veteran talent buyer, John Bruton, has joined the company to oversee bookings at the new venue, joining Santo Pullella, who has held the dual position of senior talent buyer and venue operations manager since November 2022.

“Having two parts of the vertical venue model in this city for developing artists is something I’m excited for. We’re here to do our very best and evolve at the art of creating space for artists to express themselves and for fans to discover and share,” Talent Buyer and Venue Operations Manager Santo Pullella says.

“Not long after I retired, I realized how much I missed working as a talent buyer. I feel Eastside Bowl and The 58 will be the perfect fit for me,” added Talent Buyer John Bruton.