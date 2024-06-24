Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa Returns For 10th Anniversary

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Luke Bryan has proudly announced his 10th annual Crash My Playa event, promising another year of sun-soaked, music-filled memories. The five-time Entertainer of the Year and American Idol judge will host the event from January 15-18, 2025, at the luxurious Moon Palace Cancún, a AAA Four Diamond Awarded resort. ACM-nominated Crash My Playa has delivered sold-out concert vacations with the country’s biggest stars for a decade, and this year promises to be the most spectacular yet.

Luke Bryan will headline for two nights, along with the return of Jason Aldean, who’s performing on the beach for a third time, and Kane Brown, who’s making his Crash My Playa debut in 2025. Additional artists include Bailey Zimmerman, Dustin Lynch, Dylan Scott, Elle King, Jackson Dean, Nate Smith, Dasha, Ella Langley, Tucker Wetmore, and DJ Rock. Fans can expect special guests, daily pool parties, and exclusive Alumni perks designed to make the 10th-anniversary celebration unforgettable.

“This is one of those pinch-me moments. The 10th anniversary of a festival that I got to create along with the Playa Luna team,” said Bryan. “It is hands down one of my favorite times on stage – period. To get to celebrate in the most beautiful setting with the most incredible Playa crashers, along with the most incredible artists – it doesn’t get much better. My artist friends always leave here wanting to come back. Gonna be the best Playa party yet.”

“Reaching the ten-year milestone for Crash My Playa is a testament to the incredible community of fans and artists who come together each year,” said Brett Keber, Partner at Playa Luna. “We’re honored to continue producing this one-of-a-kind vacation experience with Luke in Mexico.”

The General On Sale for this all-inclusive event will begin on Friday (June 28) at 3 p.m. EDT. Previous attendees will have early access through an Alumni Pre-Sale starting at 11 a.m. EDT on June 28. Fan club members for Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, and Dustin Lynch will also be able to purchase Pre-Sale packages on June 28 at 2 p.m. EDT. Despite the event’s growing popularity, package prices remain consistent with last year, allowing fans to enjoy exceptional value at Moon Palace Cancún without significant cost increases.

Moon Palace Cancún offers guests a blend of luxury and adventure. It features upscale accommodations, gourmet dining options, 24-hour room service, and a wealth of activities steps from Crash My Playa’s cutting-edge custom concert venue. Guests can relax at the AWE-Spa, play a round at the 27-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, or enjoy the private, pristine beach where the concerts occur.

For more details on Crash My Playa’s 10-Year Fiesta, including package options and payment plans, visit www.crashmyplaya.com.