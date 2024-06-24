ASM Global Appoints Giuseppe Rizzello As Vice President Of ASM Italia

ITALY (vip-booking)—ASM Global has announced the appointment of Giuseppe “Joe” Rizzello as the newly established Vice President (VP) of ASM Italia.

Rizzello brings extensive experience from the live entertainment and venue management industry. He has previously worked with the Italian soccer club FC Internazionale Milano, overseeing operations at San Siro stadium and as venue director for the Union of European Football Associations’ (UEFA) Champions League operations.

With involvement in 14 different FIFA World Cups, Rizzello has demonstrated his capability in managing large-scale, high-profile events. Before joining ASM Global, he managed significant venues in South America for AEG Facilities.

In his new role as vice president of ASM Global Italia, Rizzello will spearhead the company’s mission to expand its presence in the Italian market. According to the press release, his deep understanding of local market dynamics and proven track record will drive ASM Italia’s growth strategy.

ASM Italia is actively exploring new opportunities and expanding its portfolio of venues across Italy.

Chris Bray, president of ASM Global Europe, said, “Italy is a key strategic market for ASM Global. We have seen significant growth here in the last five years and see enormous opportunity over the next decade and beyond. As we look to further elevate the live experience for all guests and fans in Italy, Joe’s appointment is an extremely important one.

“Joe has unrivaled knowledge of the Italian sport and live entertainment industry and has delivered world-class event experiences for decades. His knowledge and experience of the Italian market will further strengthen our market-leading position and is a strong example of our commitment and investment in the country. Joe will lead a dynamic team on the ground, headquartered in Milan. I’m incredibly excited to see the many new opportunities he will bring to ASM Italia as we look ahead to the future.”