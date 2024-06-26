The Nashville Songwriter Awards Returns To The Ryman In September

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The seventh annual Nashville Songwriter Awards with presenting partner City National Bank, will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium in September.

The annual awards show will honor NSAI’s Song, Songwriter, and Songwriter-Artist of the Year, as well as the peer-voted ’10 Songs I Wish I’d Written’ awards, recognizing individuals who had a major impact on the world of songwriting in 2024.

The organization also announced that legendary songwriter and recording artist Alan Jackson will be the 2024 recipient of the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award.

“When the NSAI Board of Directors chose Alan Jackson as this year’s recipient of the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award, I knew they had made a fantastic choice,” said Jennifer Turnbow, NSAI Chief Operating Officer. “I was eager to craft a segment of our annual awards show around his work as a songwriter. But, it wasn’t until I really studied his body of work and recalled decades of his songs that I realized just how deserving he was of this recognition. Alan’s songs, many of which he wrote by himself, have marked significant moments in time and are etched into the memories of multiple generations. Choosing only a handful of his many hits to highlight in a celebration of his career will be incredibly challenging…that I’m looking forward to!”

“City National Bank has supported the music industry from the first day we opened our doors in 1954 and we are especially proud of our work in the beloved country music and local Nashville communities,” said Diane Pearson and Lori Badgett, Co-Managers of City National Entertainment in Nashville. “On behalf of City National, we congratulate the incomparable Alan Jackson for his Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award. For decades, Alan, as both an artist and a songwriter, has delivered the most inspirational, motivational and uplifting music and we applaud the recognition of his eloquent songwriting artistry.”

Additionally, producer and songwriter Buddy Cannon, known for his work with artists such as Kenny Chesney and Willie Nelson, will be honored with the 2024 President’s Keystone Award.

“Buddy Cannon has spent decades as an elite member of our Music Row community. He has written songs for some of country music’s most legendary superstars, has ridden busses playing in their bands and he is one of the most important record producers of the last 30 years. It is impossible to calculate the impact Buddy Cannon has had on the songwriters in this town. He is famous for being tough on songs and helping build multi-decade careers, like Kenny Chesney’s, is an example of how incredible his barometer is for a hit song. I’m proud to present Buddy Cannon with the 2024 NSAI President’s Award” -Lee Thomas Miller

New for 2024, the NSAI will commemorate one song chosen by NSAI’s professional songwriting members as the ‘Legendary Song’ of its time, beginning with songs from 1967-1983. The song will be chosen from a list of ten nominees by anonymous ballot with the inaugural winner for 2024 revealed at the show.

Performer announcement and ticket information will be revealed in the coming weeks with on-sale set for July 26, 2024.

Editor’s note: A previous headline for this story incorrectly specified that the event would return in November 2024. The correct date is September 26.