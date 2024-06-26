Canadian Singer-Songwriter Khalid “Khal” Yassein Signs A Publishing Deal With Position Music

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Platinum-selling artist, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Khalid “Khal” Yassein has become the latest artist to sign a worldwide publishing deal with Position Music.

Yassein founded the Toronto-based folk act Wild Rivers in 2015 and has since written and co-produced on all of the band’s releases. Since their debut, Wild Rivers has accumulated 500 million streams and an audience of over 4 million monthly listeners with singles such as “Thinking ‘Bout Love,” which was certified Gold in Australia and Platinum in Canada.

“Joe [Brooks] first approached me as a true fan of my band and my songwriting and has since shown himself to be an incredible champion and partner,” says Yassein. “As I’ve gotten to know him and the entire Position team, they’ve

continued to impress with their work ethic and company ethos. I’m thrilled to align myself with such a forward-thinking and fast-growing company to nurture my career as a songwriter and as an artist.”

“I’ve been a fan of Khal’s band, Wild Rivers, for many years. The intelligence he applies in his lyrics and melody is exceptional. Both writing and performing at the highest level, Khal is a true all-rounder and a truly wonderful human. I’m very excited to be in business with him and I believe Position will be a very fruitful home for him,” says Joe Brooks, A&R at Position Music.

Yassein joins a roster at Position that includes Audien, Tinashe, Cannons, Jack LaFrantz, ¿Téo?, Austin Powerz, Brandyn Burnette, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, Evalyn, Joe Kearns, John “Feldy” Feldman, Judah & the Lion, Krupa, KANNER, and No Love For The Middle Child, among others.