AEG Presents Launches A Partnership With Tim Hinshaw’s Free Lunch

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Tim Hinshaw and his creative studio Free Lunch.

Under the terms of the partnership, Hinshaw will work to secure marketing hip-hop, R&B and gospel tours for AEG Presents’ Global Touring division.

News of the deal follows the success of The Pop Out – Ken & Friends, a Juneteenth concert at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, presented by pgLang and Free Lunch. The concert was livestreamed to fans around the world on Amazon Music and set records for the most minutes watched of any Amazon Music production.

Hinshaw is the founder and CEO of Free Lunch, but previously, as the head of Hip-Hop and R&B at Amazon, he led partnerships, including for the flagship brand, Rotation. During his tenure at Amazon, he brokered the livestream of The Big Steppers Tour: Live from Paris on Amazon Music and Prime Video, featuring Kendrick Lamar in Paris, among other achievements.

“I’m honored that this chapter started with Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out—Ken & Friends,’ an iconic moment for LA and Hip-Hop,” said Hinshaw. “Partnering with AEG is a natural next step for Free Lunch. I have been very fortunate in my career to play a role in delivering some of the most unforgettable live music experiences for the culture and look forward to continuing that success with Rich and the whole AEG team moving forward.”

“Tim’s connection to Hip-Hop and R&B, whether it’s the music, the artists, or the culture, is unmatched. I am excited to bring someone of Tim’s stature on to help our team expand in an area we’ve already had so much success in. His spirit and energy will be a great addition to the Touring team, and we look forward to learning from him as we help build our business together,” added Rich Schaefer, President of Global Touring, AEG Presents.