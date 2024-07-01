Fix The Tix Plots July 9 Day Of Action To Push For US Ticketing Reform

(Hypebot) — The Fix The Tix coalition is planning a July 9th Day Of Action to push the U.S. Congress to pass comprehensive ticketing reform that protects fans and artists and restores trust in the ticketing experience.

The House of Representatives recently passed The Ticket Act, and the more comprehensive bipartisan Fans First Act is working its way through the Senate. The Tuesday, July 9th Day Of Action is designed to ramp up the pressure on Congress to finally take action.

Fix The Tix coalition members include NIVA, NITO, the RIAA, UMG, Bandsintown, Eventbrite, CashOrTrade, A2IM, and two dozen more industry players.

Over 250 major artists support Fix The Tix, including Billie Eilish, Finneas, Dave Matthews, Cyndi Lauper, Lorde, Sia, Train, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day.

How To Take Action

All fans and artists are asked to sign on to this letter of support, which will be sent to their Senators and Representatives.

Artists and music companies are encouraged to support the Day Of Action to activate thier fans by posting to their networks on July 9th. FixTheTix has published a sample script for short videos and provided visual assets for use on social media.

Find more info on Fix The Tix and the Tuesday, July 9th Day Of Action here.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.