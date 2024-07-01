Neil Miller Named General Counsel at Merlin

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Merlin, the licensing platform for independent artists, announced the addition of Neil Miller as its new General Counsel.

Miller joins Merlin with a wealth of relevant experience, most recently serving as a partner at the international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, where he focused on technology, gaming, social media, and digital entertainment, including all aspects of music rights and licensing.

Based in the UK, Miller will join Merlin’s executive team, and will provide strategic guidance to the company’s leadership and Legal Affairs team.

He also previously held in-house positions at technology and media companies including Meta, where he led the international music licensing legal team as Director & Associate General Counsel, and at SoundCloud where he served as SVP & General Counsel for six years.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Neil to Merlin in this crucial and strategic role, where he will lead an incredibly talented business affairs team. Merlin is a dynamic organization operating in a complex and ever-changing legal and commercial environment. Neil’s wealth of experience across music and digital entertainment is exactly what we need to meet these challenges. He is highly respected across the industry and brings a valuable blend of long-term thinking, technical skills, and impressive leadership,” said Jeremy Sirota, Merlin CEO.

“I’m delighted to take on the role of General Counsel at Merlin,” said Miller. “As the industry continues to evolve, Merlin’s work on behalf of its independent members is more important than ever. I’m very excited to have this opportunity to support Merlin members by delivering commercially valuable and ever more creative partnerships with digital platforms around the world. The independent sector combines a passion for music with a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. It is a privilege to join Merlin and to help deliver on this mission for Merlin’s global membership.”