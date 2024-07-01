Live Nation’s Northwell at Jones Beach Theater Re-Opens For The Summer Season After A Major Refurb

JONES BEACH (CelebrityAccess) — Following a major renovation, Live Nation’s Northwell at Jones Beach Theater officially re-opened for its 2024 summer concert season with a June 29th kick-off concert featuring the touring Outlaw Country Music Festival.

The concert was one of more than 20 shows scheduled for the amphitheater for 2024 the 2024 season, including Pitbull, Dave Matthews Band, Maroon 5, Alanis Morrissette, Jason Aldean, Imagine Dragons, Santana, Counting Crows, New Kids on the Block, Hootie & the Blowfish, and more.

The renovations at Northwell at Jones Beach saw multiple upgrades implemented at the amphitheater, including upgraded seating, a new grand entrance, new food and beverage options and technology upgrades that include state-of-the-art LED screens for enhanced views of performers and more/

Additionally, the amphitheater’s VIP offerings expanded with the addition of the CITI VIP Club, which offers food and beverage service with a view, and the 40 North Bay Club presented by Cadillac, a new membership-only club open before, during and after shows.

Artist hospitality was upgraded as well, with the addition of an exclusive beach for visiting artists & their crew to use throughout their stay, serviced by a dedicated Jones Beach lifeguard, includes hammocks, Adirondack chairs, paddle boats, and more, a refurb of the dressing rooms, and expanded production load-in areas.

“The completed renovations at the Jones Beach Theater preserve a cherished landmark while enhancing Long Island’s role as a top destination for live entertainment. I am proud to support these investments by NYS Parks and Live Nation, as it will boost the local economy and ensure that future generations of music lovers can continue to enjoy all we have to offer. Here’s to many more memorable summers at Jones Beach,” said New York Senator Kevin Thomas.