Robert Santini Named EVP Brand Partnerships & Ad Sync At Warner Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Records announced the promotion of Robert Santini to the role of Executive Vice President of Brand Partnerships & Ad Sync.

“Nobody understands the intersection between music, sports, and video games quite like Robert does. He recognizes the value of cross-collaboration and always identifies the potential to break ground early on. He constantly seeks out meaningful partnerships that reflect the artistry of our roster. It’s a credit to his experience, vision, work ethic, and ingenuity. I’m very happy to announce this much-deserved promotion as I know he’s going to continue to break down boundaries,” stated Claudia Butzky, EVP Brand Partnerships & Sync.

“It’s amazing working with Tom [Corson], Aaron [Bay-Schuck], Claudia, and the entire Warner Records staff. Everybody here makes you feel like anything is possible. It’s an environment where innovation is fostered and encouraged. We’re able to not just think outside of the box, but to really operate outside of it. I’m excited to continue working with the team and our roster of talented artists to build more incredible partnerships together,” Santini added.

Santini first joined Warner Records in 2020 as VP Brand Partnerships & Ad Sync and during his tenure, he played a significant role in securing a partnership between the label and toy and video game company Roblox and the NFL for a the first-of-its-kind Virtual Super Bowl Halftime Performance headlined by multiplatinum recording artist Saweetie within the Roblox Metaverse, which earned both a CLIO and Webby Award.

He also helped to foster a collaboration between Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and Meta for the launch of the Oculus 3 VR headset, and Saweetie’s playoff anthem for the San Francisco 49ers entitled “Do It For The Bay.”