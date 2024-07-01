Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

REPORT: Sean "Diddy" Combs Removed From Law Firm Client List Amidst Pressure From Lady Gaga
Sean "Diddy" Combs (Photo Credit: Shamsuddin Muhammad, CC BY 2.0, via Wikipedia Commons)
NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The trials and tribulations pile up for the late Biggie Smalls’ buddy – Sean “Diddy” Combs. Diddy is in yet another spotlight for being dropped from a prestigious law firm’s client roster. NewsNation reports that Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks caved to demands from none other than Lady Gaga herself.

According to an insider, Lady Gaga made it clear that she would take her business elsewhere unless the firm parted ways with Diddy. The source emphasized, “Lady Gaga said she was leaving if they didn’t drop Diddy. And she’s too big to lose.”

His troubles don’t end there.

The Miami Beach Commission has officially rescinded a proclamation that honored October 13, 2016, as “Sean Diddy Combs Day,” originally declared during his third annual REVOLT Music Conference held in the city. According to a report from the Miami Herald, this decision comes as the Mayor and City Commission reflected on the proclamation’s alignment with Miami Beach’s core values.

In a resolution, they stated, “Upon reflection, the Mayor and City Commission have determined that recognizing October 13, 2016, as ‘Sean Diddy Combs Day’ is no longer in harmony with the City’s values of safety, community well-being, and respect, and wish to rescind the proclamation.”

A similar incident occurred in Diddy’s hometown of New York when Mayor Eric Adams rescinded his key to the city.

TMZ obtained two letters on June 15, one of which was sent to Combs Entertainment LLC’s office in New York and the other to his L.A. office. They were addressed to Diddy courtesy of Mayor Adams, who said he was “deeply disturbed” by the Cassie video, saying,

“I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him,” he said. “The committee and the team, we’ve never rescinded a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be.”

Adams said in the letter that he stands with survivors of domestic abuse and outlined that the key is used to recognize outstanding citizens. The Mayor noted that the Bad Boy mogul no longer fits the criteria.

The NYC chief also provided an address to which Diddy could return the key. This move marks the first time a key to the Big Apple has been rescinded. According to hiphopdx.com, Diddy reportedly received the letter on June 4 and returned the honor on June 10.

Diddy’s recent string of losses underscores a turbulent period for the hip-hop mogul, raising questions about his standing in the music industry and public perception. CelebrityAccess has contacted the law firm, but a response has not yet been received. Stay tuned for more updates on this evolving story.

