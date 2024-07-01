REPORT: Sean “Diddy” Combs Removed From Law Firm Client List Amidst Pressure From Lady Gaga

In a resolution, they stated, “Upon reflection, the Mayor and City Commission have determined that recognizing October 13, 2016, as ‘Sean Diddy Combs Day’ is no longer in harmony with the City’s values of safety, community well-being, and respect, and wish to rescind the proclamation.” A similar incident occurred in Diddy’s hometown of New York when Mayor Eric Adams rescinded his key to the city. TMZ obtained two letters on June 15, one of which was sent to Combs Entertainment LLC’s office in New York and the other to his L.A. office. They were addressed to Diddy courtesy of Mayor Adams, who said he was “deeply disturbed” by the Cassie video, saying, “I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him,” he said. “The committee and the team, we’ve never rescinded a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be.”

Adams said in the letter that he stands with survivors of domestic abuse and outlined that the key is used to recognize outstanding citizens. The Mayor noted that the Bad Boy mogul no longer fits the criteria.

The NYC chief also provided an address to which Diddy could return the key. This move marks the first time a key to the Big Apple has been rescinded. According to hiphopdx.com, Diddy reportedly received the letter on June 4 and returned the honor on June 10.

Diddy’s recent string of losses underscores a turbulent period for the hip-hop mogul, raising questions about his standing in the music industry and public perception. CelebrityAccess has contacted the law firm, but a response has not yet been received. Stay tuned for more updates on this evolving story.