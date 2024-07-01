The Academy Of Country Music Announces Promotions And New Hires

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Country Music (ACM) is shaking things up with a series of promotions and new hires, solidifying its team for the future. Let’s dive into the changes:

Promotions:

Tommy Moore is appointed Chief of Staff and Vice President (VP), Industry Relations and Awards. Formerly VP of Artist and Industry Relations, Board Administration, and Governance, Moore will continue to drive artist engagement, oversee diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and manage ACM events and membership operations.

Kris Reyes steps up as Senior Director, Finance, Operations, and Human Resources (HR). Hailing from El Paso, Texas, Reyes will spearhead process improvements, lead HR efforts, and collaborate closely with CEO Damon Whiteside on strategic opportunities.

Jesse Knutson assumes the role of Director, Publicity and Media Relations. He will lead publicity efforts for the ACM, including campaigns for the ACM Awards and other Academy initiatives. He reports to Rory Levine, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Strategy and Engagement.

Haley Montgomery rises to Director, Industry Relations and Awards, focusing on strengthening ties between ACM and the music industry. She will also oversee various award processes and membership initiatives, reporting to Tommy Moore.

Jennifer Davis earns a promotion to Senior Manager, Events. In this role, Davis continues her stellar management of venue logistics and event operations for the ACM Awards and Academy of Country Music Honors, reporting to Ben Carter, VP of Live Events & Production.

Brittany Uhniat is promoted to Manager, Content & Creative Production. Reporting to Steve Mekler, Director of Creative & Content Production, Uhniat will be crucial in scheduling and managing video shoots and other creative content productions.

New Hires:

Katie Casserly joins as Coordinator, Social Media. Casserly will support the Marketing department with media development and community engagement efforts.

Maggie Feyrer comes aboard as Coordinator, Strategic Partnerships, where she will manage and activate partnerships for the Academy.

comes aboard as Coordinator, Strategic Partnerships, where she will manage and activate partnerships for the Academy. Delaney Loughran joins as Assistant, Industry Relations and Awards, supporting industry communications, relations, memberships, and more.

These changes mark a significant evolution for the ACM, enhancing their capabilities across various facets of the organization. With these new leaders and team members in place, the Academy is poised to continue its mission of supporting and celebrating country music excellence.

