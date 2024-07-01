Downtown Launches Curve Royalty Services

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music’s Royalties & Financial Services division announced the launch of Curve Royalty Services, a new service that helps labels, publishers and distributors to outsource royalty processing.

According to Downtown, Curve will provide end-to-end service royalty services, ranging from specific royalty functions to full royalty accounting. Downtown has already begun rolling the first stages of Curve out to clients, the company said.

“We are proud to announce this expansion to Curve’s offering, providing our clients with top-tier royalty services. This is a logical next step for Curve, utilizing our team’s knowledge of royalties, catalog administration, and the Curve platform itself to help our clients. It has always been our goal to make royalties better and easier: now our royalty services team can take on those parts of the process clients would like to outsource, using the powerful Curve software for the accounting process,” said Richard Leach, Managing Director at Curve Royalty Systems

“Transferring to a new royalty accounting program is not for the faint of heart and Curve has made the transition as easy as possible. Royalty accounting is a special kind of accounting that takes precision and understanding of the nuances of publishing and label agreements. Curve Royalty Services has made the matching of works and processing of statements easy, painless, and accurate and I can confidently say that the services offered by Curve are top-tier,” added Danielle Mignogna, Chief Partnerships Officer for 411 Music Group.

The launch of Curve follows the recent establishment of Downtown Royalties & Financial Services Division and the appointment of Curve founder, Tom Allen to lead the division as President.