AJR Cancels Toyota Center Show Following Hurricane Beryl

HOUSTON, TX, (CelebrityAccess) — Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, the indie-pop trio collectively known as AJR has been forced to cancel their show in Houston on Tuesday night due to the impacts of Hurricane Beryl on the region.

The Live Nation show was slated to take place at Houston’s Toyota Center on Tuesday night but both the band and the venue have since confirmed that it will not take place as planned.

“Unfortunately, due to the impacts of Hurricane Beryl, we have to cancel our show tomorrow (July 9) in Houston at Toyota Center. With widespread power outages across the city, flooding, and down traffic lights, for the safety of our fans and the hundreds of people it takes to run these shows, it needed to be cancelled,” the band said in a statement on Tuesday. “While this was out of our hands, it’s important to look out for your family, neighbors, and your community first. We appreciate your understanding and hope everyone stays safe out there. If you purchased tickets through AXS, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller (StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats) etc, you will need to reach out to those outlets directly to request a refund.”

A show by R&B star Jhené Aiko, scheduled at the Toyota Center for Wednesday night, is still a go as of press time.