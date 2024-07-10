Warner Chappell Music Signs Cash Cobain To Global Publishing Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has signed a global publishing deal with Cash Cobain, the hit artist and producer. He has quickly become a rising figure in rap music, widely known for pioneering the “sexy drill” sound with a more global appeal. Cobain’s 2024 breakout hit, “Fisherrr,” is already on its way to becoming the song of the summer – spending two weeks at No. 1 on Apple Music, moving up the chart on Spotify’s Viral 50, and garnering a solid presence on Shazam across the US.

This deal arrives amid a landmark run for the rapper and producer, who recently linked up with Ice Spice for the long-awaited video remix of “Fisherrr” featuring Bay Swag, which has over 26M streams. He also enlisted rap superstar J. Cole on “Grippy,” collaborated with Charlie Wilson on Don Toliver’s new single “ATTITUDE,” appeared on A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s “Body,” and produced Lancey Foux’s “Daylight” featuring Teezo Touchdown.

On signing with WCM, Cobain said: “I’m so excited for this chapter in my career – shoutout to Warner Chappell Music and my team for making this happen. This is a huge moment, and I’m looking forward to building the ‘Slizzy’ empire with WCM by my side.”

Wallace Joseph, Senior Vice President of A&R at WCM, and Rich Christina, Senior Vice President of A&R and Venture Partners at WCM, shared: “Cash Cobain is a pioneering culture mover as an artist and producer with his ‘Slizzy’ movement. He’s reshaped the sound of New York and beyond. His production talent is unique and undeniable. Combined with his artistry, he’s unstoppable.”

Ryan Press, President of North America at WCM, added, “Cash is one of the best up-and-comers out there. As the original creator behind this entirely new drill style, he’s introduced a sound using some of music’s most classic hits, and his delivery is spot on every single time.”

The 26-year-old Bronx-born rapper-producer got his start in music during his childhood when he began exploring beatmaking and taught himself production. He quickly turned his focus to sampling audios and using drum programming and the New York drill style to make songs more danceable, which led to him pioneering the “sexy drill” wave in 2020. The success of his breakthrough production placement on B-Lovee’s 2021 hit song “My Everything,” where he sampled a classic Mary J. Blige record, propelling the New York drill sound forward.

In 2022, he signed to Irving Azoff’s Giant Music, and in 2023, he released his solo debut album and first major label-backed release, Pretty Girls Love Slizzy. The project featured samples, including Drake’s “Dreams Money Can Buy” and Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma.” During the latter half of 2023, Cobain produced several charting songs, including Drake’s “Calling For You” feat. WCM songwriter 21 Savage and PinkPantheress’ “Nice to Meet You” feat. Central Cee.

His latest EP, Play Cash Cobain, is set to release soon.