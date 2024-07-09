Duran Duran Announce Annual Danse Macabre Party And Additional East Coast Dates

NEW YORK – Duran Duran is summoning all Halloween enthusiasts to show up, dress up, and celebrate All Hallows’ Eve in style at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday (October 31).

Now a highly anticipated annual tradition, The Danse Macabre Halloween Party was initially conceptualized at a fabled Halloween Duran Duran gig for the ages in 2022. It is now immortalized across 13 songs on their 16th studio album, Danse Macabre. The album threads new music, themed covers, and darkly reimagined versions of the band’s classic tracks.

The renowned group has also announced a North American east-coast run this fall, bringing the legendary, award-winning four-piece to Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland and New Hampshire.

For all dates, the Artist VIP Presale begins Wednesday (July 10) at 10 am local time through Thursday (July 11) at 10 pm local. Local Presale starts Thursday (July 11) at 10 am local. Public on-sale begins Friday (July 12) at 10 am local. Fans will receive a digital copy of Danse Macabre with every ticket purchased, repackaged with unreleased extras.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/21 – PPL Center – Allentown, PA

10/23 – The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY

10/25 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

10/26 – Borgata Event Center – Atlantic City, NJ

10/28 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

10/31 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY **HALLOWEEEN DANSE MACABRE PARTY**

11/02 – SNHU Arena – Manchester, NH

Duran Duran’s 16th studio album, Danse Macabre, has been released by Tape Modern for BMG. The album features artwork with images adapted from a collection of authentic vintage séance photos sourced by Nick Rhodes at an auction. It is available on Black 2LP and CD, with a limited-edition Translucent Galaxy 2LP. Additionally, the album is available in Atmos on high-res Blu-ray audio.