Corey Holcomb Announces ‘The Joke King Tour’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Comedian, actor and radio host Corey Holcomb announced his upcoming “The Joke King Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the 20-show run kicks off on Friday (September 06) in Indianapolis at the Egyptian Room at Old National Center, with stops across the US in Las Vegas, Chicago, Brooklyn and more before wrapping up on Thursday (December 12) in Washington, DC. The tour follows his successful 2023 run, “The Book of Coreythians Chapter 1” Tour.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale on Wednesday (July 10) at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general on-sale begins Friday (July 12) at 10 a.m. local time.

“The Joke King Tour: Starring Corey Holcomb” 2024 Dates:

Sun September 01 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri September 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sat September 07 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

Fri September 13 – Baton Rouge, LA – River Center Theatre

Sat Sep 14 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre

Sat September 21 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Fri September 27 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Fri October 04 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Center

Sat October 05 – Memphis, TN – Graceland

Sun October 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Thu October 17 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Fri November 01 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sat November 09 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Sat November 09 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues (LATE SHOW)

Sun November 10 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Sat Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Sat November 23 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Sun November 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Sat November 30 – Detroit, MI – Opera House

Thu December 12 – Washington, DC – MGM National Harbor

This event will be a phone-free experience. Phones, smartwatches and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices and can access them throughout the event only in designated phone-use areas within the venue. Before returning to the performance space, all devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches.

Security will escort anyone seen using a device (phone, smartwatch or accessories) during the performance out of the venue. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience.