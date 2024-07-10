Lindsay Ell To Receive The Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award For 2024

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Country Music Association announced that singer-songwriter Lindsay Ell has been selected as the 2024 recipient of the Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award.

The award, which recognizes an individual or event for an outstanding contribution of time and energy to worthy humanitarian causes, will be presented to Ell for her achievements with The Make You Movement charitable fund, along with her advocacy work and support for the survivors of sexual assault and the LGBTQ2SIA+ community.

“I think one of the most important responsibilities of artists is to use their platforms for good, to do everything they can to change the world or at least make it better for those whose voices aren’t always heard,” said Ell. “I’m so proud of what we have accomplished through The Make You Movement and know that this is just the beginning. Thank you to both The Slaight Family and the CCMA for inspiring this community to dig deep and help where we can with the creation of this award. I promise to continue this work with both passion and dedication.”

“Lindsay Ell’s remarkable contributions to improving the lives of countless individuals both in Canada and around the world is commendable,” shares Gary Slaight, President and CEO of The Slaight Family Foundation. “The Slaight Family Foundation has always prioritized giving back to those in need as a fundamental human responsibility, and we wholeheartedly support Lindsay’s dedication to this mission. Her outstanding work with The Make You Movement and other charitable organizations truly merits this Humanitarian Award, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to her.”

After revealing her own sexual assault in 2020, Ell launched The Make You Movement, a charitable fund dedicated to raising money for aid organizations providing support for disenfranchised youth, focusing on survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse.

She’s also a long-time supporter of the Nashville Sexual Assault Center, including the organization’s Safe Tracks Bystander Intervention Training program, launched in 2023 and designed specifically for the music industry.

Ell was also recognized for her work with the CMA Foundation as an Artist Ambassador, ACM Lifting Lives, Notes for Notes and St. Jude, specifically the hospital’s St. Jude Country Cares program.

“Lindsay’s courage in sharing her own story to help others is truly inspiring,” says Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. “She consistently uses her platform to advocate for those in need, and her dedication to making a positive change in the world makes her incredibly deserving of this honor. We look forward to celebrating her and her amazing work in Edmonton this September.”

The award will be presented to Ell during a private event during Canada’s Country Music Week 2024, which takes place in Edmonton from September 11-14, 2024.