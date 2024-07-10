BLACKPINK’s LISA To Headline The Global Citizen Festival

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Global Citizen Festival announced that rapper, singer, dancer, and style icon, LISA, will join the lineup as a headliner, set to perform in New York’s Central Park on September 28th.

Best known as a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, LISA has been making moves as a solo artist and recently released her new single “Rockstar,” which quickly accumulated 93 million views on YouTube in just 11 days.

“We are thrilled to join forces with LISA for what will be her first solo performance at a music festival,” said Katie Hill, SVP, Head of Music, Entertainment, and Artist Relations at Global Citizen. “LISA is not only an incredible performer, but also a powerful advocate, leveraging her voice and platform to drive action on some of the most urgent challenges our world is facing. We look forward to welcoming LISA, and of course Lilies and Blinks, to Central Park in September! Join us by taking action on the Global Citizen app, and together, we can make a huge impact to end extreme poverty.”

LISA joins Global Citizen lineup for 2024 that also includes Doja Cat, Post Malone, Rauw Alejandro, and Jelly Roll, among others. The festival will be hosted by Global Citizen Ambassador, Hugh Jackman.

Tickets for the event are free and can be earned by taking action on the Global Citizen app or website, allowing fans to contribute to initiatives aimed at Defeating Poverty, Defending the Planet, and Demanding Equity.