Frank Turner Helps To Raise More Than $18,000 To Support The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

(CelebrityAccess) — Frank Turner, the English folk-punk icon and frontman of The Sleeping Souls, helped to raise more than $18,000 for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund on the first leg of his U.S. Undefeated tour.

“We’re blown away by Frank’s level of commitment and support,” said Aric Steinberg, EVP–Development/Artist Relations | Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. “His consistency and willingness to make this campaign a success is truly remarkable and demonstrates his generous nature. I had the pleasure of meeting him at the start of the campaign and he’s a genuinely kindhearted person; we’re so grateful to have him as a supporter, and I can speak for all of the artists who will now receive mental health care when I say, ‘thank you!’ to Frank.”

Turner helped to raise the funds through a sweepstakes for one of his personal tour guitars. During the tour, more than 500 fans across the U.S. entered the sweepstakes for a chance to win the Epiphone Hummingbird Studio Acoustic-Electric guitar in faded cherry, which was signed by Turner.

The funds were distributed and used to provide financial grants for music industry professionals in need of mental health care.

“I was honored to have Sweet Relief as part of the U.S. tour lately; the work they do is commendable in every way, lending a hand is the least I could do. I’m also proud that my audience raised such a great amount of money for the cause. It will make a huge difference to people who need it,” Turner stated.

Turner and The Sleeping Souls will be returning to the road in North America in late August and September, starting with a performance at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre on August 27 and concluding at Toronto’s Lost Evenings VII festival at The Theatre at the Great Canadian Casino Resort from September 19-22.

AUGUST

27 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

28 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom *

30 — Bozeman, MT — The Elm *

SEPTEMBER

03 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom *

05 — Calgary, AB — Grey Eagle Event Center *

06 — Edmonton, AB — Midway Music Hall *

07 — Saskatoon, SK — Coors Event Centre *

08 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre *

12 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee *

13 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant *

14 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works *

19—22 — Toronto, ON — Lost Evenings VII Festival at The Theatre at the Great Canadian Casino Resort