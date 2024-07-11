Monqui Presents Partners With AEG Presents For New Concert Venue

PORTLAND (CelebrityAccess) – Monqui Presents, a preeminent Portland-based independent concert promoter, has allied with AEG Presents, a global leader in concert promotion, to develop and operate a premier 4,250-capacity concert venue in the Lloyd District.

Portland’s newest venue will offer flexible seating for 2,000 to 4,250 attendees and a movable stage for dynamic event configurations. Spanning 68,000 square feet, it will be situated at the former Nordstrom building site on NE Multnomah Street, providing convenient access to transit options and ample parking in nearby Lloyd Mall structures.

The venue’s prime location in the Lloyd District and within the Lloyd Entertainment District boundaries, with its extensive surface and adjacent parking facilities, easy access to light rail, streetcar lines, and the recently completed north-south bike and pedestrian bridge, ensures unparalleled convenience for attendees. In addition, the site falls under the city’s CX zoning, which facilitates this development without requiring special use permits or zoning changes, which is a strategic alignment with city and community goals.

“This is a project we’ve been working on with Don and the AEG Presents team for about ten years now – we have a great site, excellent design, and most importantly, a shared vision in making the audience and artist experience a truly great one,” said Mike Quinn, Co-Owner of Monqui Presents, “We are extremely fortunate and excited about this partnership and thrilled to bring this venue to Portland.”

Designed to offer the ultimate live experience, the venue will boast state-of-the-art acoustics and sightlines optimized for every patron. It will accommodate a diverse range of musical genres and special events—from intimate acoustic performances to electrifying EDM and everything in between.

Don Strasburg, who oversees the project for AEG Presents as President of Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Northwest, commented: “Mike and the whole Monqui team represent the fabric of Portland. We worked together to find the perfect site and design the perfect venue—we are excited to deliver the city of Portland the concert experience it deserves.”

Chad Queirolo, Regional Vice President for AEG Presents Pacific Northwest, added, “We’ve had an incredible 25+ year relationship promoting shows with Mike Quinn and Monqui, and we look forward to many more years of putting on historical shows together.”