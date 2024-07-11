Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour Bus Immersive Experience Returns For Leg 2

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tickets for the second leg of Olivia Rodrigo’s North American arena tour may be sold out, but fans can still enjoy a unique, immersive experience. The GUTS World Tour Bus Experience offers fans a GUTS-inspired world with exclusive perks for American Express Card Members and limited-edition offerings from Sony’s LinkBuds S and Dr. Martens with free admission.

Kicking off in Austin, TX, on Saturday (July 13), the colorful bus will stop at Domain Northside before traveling to the 7/19 second leg kickoff at Wells Fargo Center.

The GUTS World Tour Bus Experience is designed to evoke a 1990s teenage girl’s bedroom. The bus interior features creatively curated décor, memorabilia, a closet full of authentic SOUR tour outfits worn by Rodrigo, a mirrored acrylic vanity, and more. Photo opportunities include a crescent moon and a star-filled toilet. Visitors can enter giveaways, including concert tickets for each night’s show, and purchase exclusive merchandise.

American Express Card Members can buy an exclusive t-shirt while supplies last and receive a complimentary Rodrigo x Amex trading card set. Amex Experiences continues to deliver unique perks to Card Members globally across various fields.

Fans can also try the custom LinkBuds S x Rodrigo earbuds, which the hitmaker designed and tuned with Sony. Those who purchase the earbuds on-site will receive a limited edition “Olivia’s O’s” cereal box.

Attendees wearing Dr. Martens (DM) boots will receive a free pair of Rodrigo-inspired Dr. Martens shoelaces and an exclusive DM discount. Starting July 23, fans can obtain a GUTS-inspired boot charm with purchases at select Dr. Martens US retail locations.

Rodrigo is touring in support of her sophomore album GUTS, which topped album charts in over 13 countries, including the US, where it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In February, Rodrigo began her sold-out 93-date arena tour across North America, Europe, the UK, Asia, and Australia, playing at iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden, The O2 in London, and Paris’ Accor Arena.

Some of Rodrigo’s proceeds from the GUTS World Tour ticket sales support Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good. This global initiative aims to build an equitable and just future for all women and girls by supporting community-based nonprofits that champion girls’ education and reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence. For the US leg of the tour, Olivia partnered with the National Network of Abortion Funds to ensure those most impacted by systemic racism, misogyny, and healthcare barriers can access the reproductive care they deserve.