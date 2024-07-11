Songwriter And Producer Aaron Zuckerman Signs With Reservoir Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Reservoir Media announced a new publishing deal with the noted producer and songwriter, Aaron Zuckerman.

The deal covers “White Claw” the recent single that Yung Gravy and Shania Twain, which has already accumulated more than 1 million streams on Spotify, along with the majority of Yung Gravy’s upcoming album and other future works.

Zuckerman is also known for his work with Alec Benjamin on the recently gold-certified “Devil Doesn’t Bargain” and for tracks such as “Dreams” which helped to propel Lil Wayne’s album Funeral to #1.

Zuckerman’s creative contributions also cross over into the world of country music and include “Write One” by Karley Scott Collins featuring Keith Urban, released under Sony Nashville, among others.

“I’m immensely proud of our team and the groundbreaking work we’re accomplishing in Nashville. My dedication to crafting exceptional music continues to grow, and Reservoir mirrors that same passion in the best possible way!”

Reservoir Executive Vice President of Creative John Ozier added, “Aaron is an incredibly talented creator and equally hard worker. He continues to showcase his dexterity in working across genres and attracting collaborators, both established and fresh on the scene, alike. We are thrilled to be Aaron’s publishing home and look forward to providing him high touch creative support to help him rise even higher,” Zuckerman said of his new deal with Reservoir.

Zuckerman is managed by Scott Yarmovsky at SongsYouLike Management in Los Angeles, CA.