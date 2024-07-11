Lowell Folk Festival Announces Programming Schedule For 2024

LOWELL, MA (CelebrityAccess) — The 2024 edition of the Lowell Folk Festival will officially kick off on July 26th, bringing traditional musicians and dance performers from around the world to Northern Massachusetts.

Now in its 37th year, the 3-day festival will present more than artists who will perform dance and music traditions from South Korea to Louisiana on stages in and around Lowell, Mass.

Programming for 2024 includes Choro das 3, The Friel Sisters, and Eddie Pennington & Caleb Coots, who will take part in a session titled All in the Family. The lineup also includes Sounds of Devotion, which will bring together Yoni Battat, High Fidelity, and Annie & The Caldwell Singers.

On Sunday, the fest will host Masters of Movement, exploring international dance traditions with the noted Kathak dancer Farah Yasmeen Shaikh, Native Pride Dancers, and the Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago.

Joe Hall & the Cane Cutters, Afro Dominicano, Swanky Kitchen Band, and Cyril Neville will take part in a session titled Caribbean Crossroads: From the Bayou to the Barrio, and Jesse Daniel, Lutchinha and Sugaray Rayford will talk and sing songs about love, loss, and trouble in a panel called Songs for Good Times and Hard Times.

Apart from the four festival stages, the Lowell Folk Fest will also feature a slate of street performers that includes: San Simón Caporales of New England, who perform traditional Bolivian dance, and StiggityStackz Worldwide, the Boston-based freestyle dance troupe. On Sunday, comedian Yo-Yo Guy, Veronica Robles, director and founder of the Veronica Robles Cultural Center in East Boston, and her Mariachi Band; and the Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago will also be on hand.

“This year the Festival is excited to announce its new street performance location at the corner of Central and Merrimack Streets,” said Festival Director Lee Viliesis. “There will be an expanded schedule of performances that will bring new vitality to the furthest corners of downtown.”

The Lowell Folk Festival is produced and supported by the Lowell Festival Foundation, the City of Lowell, Lowell National Historical Park, the National Council for the Traditional Arts, the Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Lowell Community Foundation, and the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau.