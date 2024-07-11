The Zombies’ Rod Argent Suffers A Stroke, Announces His Retirement From Touring

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Rod Argent, founder, keyboardist, and primary songwriter of the legendary English rock band the Zombies announced that he is retiring from touring after suffering a stroke.

According to a statement from Argent’s management, the rock icon suffered a stroke after celebrating his 79th birthday in London and was hospitalized overnight. According to the statement, Argent will need to undergo several months of rest and rehabilitation to recover from the medical emergency.

“Rod has asked us to convey that he has made the very difficult decision to immediately retire from touring in order to protect his health. He was already preparing to wind down his live performance schedule after health scares on recent tours (a Fall 2024 USA run was in the works that was intended to be his final overseas tour and a farewell to the country that launched The Zombies’ career in 1964). However, the stroke was an unmistakable warning sign that the risks are too great,” the statement said.

His management team said that Argent plans to continue to write and record with The Zombies and has already returned to playing piano after his stroke.

Argent founded the Zombies in 1961 along with Paul Atkinson, Hugh Grundy, Colin Blunstone and Paul Arnold and the group recorded classic rock hits such as “She’s Not There,” “Time of the Season,” and “Tell Her No”.

Argent and the Zombies were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Along with the Zombies, Argent also founded the band Argent, generating hits such as “Hold Your Head Up” and the rock anthem “God Gave Rock and Roll to You” as well as a successful solo career.