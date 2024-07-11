ASM Global Awarded Extension to Operate Michigan’s Huntington Place

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) – The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority (DRCFA) has extended ASM Global’s contract to manage Huntington Place, Michigan’s largest convention center and the 16th largest in the US. ASM Global has been at the helm of Huntington Place for over a decade.

Bryan Crowe, CEO of DRCFA, highlighted ASM Global’s role in establishing Huntington Place as a top-tier meeting and convention venue. “In partnership with the DRCFA, ASM Global has been instrumental in positioning Huntington Place as a world-class meetings and conventions destination in the heart of Detroit, welcoming over a million annual visitors to high-profile events, such as the Detroit Auto Show.”

Crowe also emphasized ASM Global’s involvement in upcoming strategic projects, including the Convention Center Expansion Project and developing a new convention center hotel. “They will also be key to generating new non-event revenue streams while continuously enhancing operational efficiencies to deliver an exceptional client experience.”

Dan Hoffend, ASM Global’s executive vice president of convention centers, expressed gratitude for the continued partnership. “We are honored by the DRCFA’s continued confidence in our team at Huntington Place. This extension allows us to build on our successes and ensure Detroit continues to grow as a premier destination for conventions, trade shows, and events”.

Huntington Place hosted 146 events in 2023, drawing over 457,000 attendees and generating an economic impact of $303.1 million. Overlooking the Detroit Riverfront, the venue boasts over 723,000 square feet of exhibit space. It features Michigan’s largest banquet and event venue, the Grand Riverview Ballroom, which offers 40,000 square feet of dividable space and an open-air terrace with views of the Detroit River and the Windsor, Ontario skyline.

Huntington Place has been ASTM / APEX certified since 2015 and obtained a LEED Gold Certification in 2019, making it the largest LEED-certified building in the state. The Huntington Place Green Committee promotes sustainability, including food efficiency and donation programs, composting, energy-consumption reduction, and specialized recycling.

The building has received numerous industry awards, including the US Green Building Council Leadership Award for Building Performance. Its public art collection features works by talented local artists and shares community stories.

ASM Global is the world’s leading company in live entertainment and sports experiences, managing over 400 prestigious venues worldwide. Their services include innovative project development, content programming, and creating immersive guest experiences.