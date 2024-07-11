Stacy Blythe Promoted to EVP Of Promotion At Big Loud Records

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Big Loud Records proudly promotes Stacy Blythe to Executive Vice President (EVP) of Promotion, effective immediately. Blythe joins recently announced EVP and General Manager (GM) Patch Culbertson with the upgraded title, elevating and empowering a new class of Big Loud leaders who report directly to partners Seth England, Joey Moi, and Craig Wiseman.

“Stacy is a day-one believer in Big Loud,” England shares. “She is not only a radio expert but also a relationship builder and an investor in people, as well as a trailblazer within the industry who helped us build this company from the ground up. Stacy is integral to the success of our organization, and on behalf of all of the partners, we are honored to continue growing with her.”

“From day one of this incredible Big Loud journey, I’ve been privileged to grow alongside this remarkable team,” Blythe says. “I cannot thank Seth, Joey, Craig, and (Big Loud COO) Austen (Adams) enough for continuing to challenge me and believe in our radio team. I feel profoundly grateful for the opportunity to share in this team’s victories. Thank you to our radio partners and friends who continue to champion our second-to-none roster.”

“Stacy has been the heart of our radio radicals since inception,” Wiseman adds. “She walked in the door with the passion, drive, and excellence of an executive VP. It’s about damn time we made it official!”

Initially joining Big Loud in 2015, Blythe has led her promotion team to 24 No. 1 singles at country radio in just under nine years, from the label’s first-ever single ship – Chris Lane’s Platinum-certified “Fix” – to their most recent No.1 – Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s history-making all-genre No. 1 smash “I Had Some Help.”

Blythe’s career stops include time in promotion departments across Big Machine Label Group (Republic Nashville), Broken Bow Records (Stoney Creek), 1720 Entertainment, and Category 5. Blythe is a proud native of Pittsburgh and a Middle Tennessee State University graduate.