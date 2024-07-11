Red Street Records Expands Team With New Hire And Promotion

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess)—Red Street Records, founded by Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus, has announced its third expansion in 2024. The label has promoted Cambria Sojka to Creative Director and welcomed industry newcomer Gianna Robinson as Digital Content Coordinator. Sojka and Robinson will report directly to Michael Steele, Vice President (VP) of Streaming and Playlist Strategy.

Home to Country acts like Chris Lane, Neon Union, Ryan Larkins, Ryan Griffin, and Christian artists Jason Crabb, Consumed By Fire, Iveth Luna, and Cade Thompson, Red Street has experienced significant growth since its start in 2019.

Sojka, a San Diego State University graduate, joined Red Street in 2019 as Social Media Manager. With prior experience in digital marketing at San Diego Magazine and Cove Collective, she now oversees all creative vision and production for the label.

Robinson, the new Digital Content Coordinator, will support streaming and digital asset production for both the Country and Christian markets. As a Stetson University Digital Arts major with a minor in Business Management, she brings skills in audio engineering, graphic design, photography, and content creation.

CEO DeMarcus expressed his excitement about the expansion: “I continue to be excited about the growth that’s happening at Red Street. Internally, it’s been amazing to watch Cambria grow over the last several years and come into her own. Equally exciting is adding new, fresh energy to the team with Gianna. It’s a very exciting time at Red Street. [RSR Chairman] Dan [Crockett] and I couldn’t be more thrilled with the team we have assembled.”