(Hypebot) — There are new Apple Music upload requirements for all new releases designed to enhance the listener experience. The changes Apple has shared with digital music distributors that all songs uploaded must include both lyrics and one or more of the roles in each of its three contributor groups.

Past releases are not affected.

Apple Music has added requirements for all new uploaded music

Lyrics must now be uploaded for all songs with vocal content – even those with just one or two words. Lyrics submitted are static unless you sign up and upload them to Musixmatch. Also, one or more roles must be listed in the three contributor groups – Writers, Performers, and Production & Engineering. Examples: Performing Artists and their roles like Lead Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, and Drums, Composition & Lyrics such as Lyricist, Composer and Arranger Production & Engineering, including Producer, Recording Engineer, Mixing Engineer, and Mastering Engineer Symphonic Distribution shared this chart of approved roles.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.