Morgan Wallen Signs Management Deal With Current Agent, Set to Launch New Firm

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Morgan Wallen has teamed up with his longtime booking agent, Austin Neal, to form a new management firm called Sticks Management, with Wallen as their only client, several media outlets have reported.

Wallen’s previous management included Big Loud partner, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Seth England, and K21’s Kathleen Flaherty. Flaherty will now dedicate her efforts full-time as executive director of the Morgan Wallen Foundation. Despite these changes, Wallen’s relationship with Big Loud Records remains unchanged, and England and Neal will continue to collaborate on his career strategy.

Neal began booking Wallen discreetly in late 2021, months after WME dropped Wallen for using a racial slur. The partnership became official in February 2022 when Neal launched The Neal Agency, with Wallen as a client.

England started managing Wallen soon after signing him to Big Loud Records in 2016. Wallen has since become a major star, achieving nine top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including two No. 1 hits: “Last Night,” which topped the charts for 16 weeks in 2023, and “I Had Some Help,” a collaboration with Post Malone that held the No. 1 spot for six weeks.

Wallen’s success extends to touring, where he had the fourth-highest-grossing concert tour of 2023, earning $260.4 million from 44 shows. Recently, he performed for 50,000 fans at BST’s Hyde Park in London on July 4, setting the record for the largest country concert ever in the UK. His latest single, “Lies Lies Lies,” was released on July 5.