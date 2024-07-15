The Eagles Expand Their Sphere Residency Into 2025

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The Eagles continue to expand their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, adding a new round of dates that extend the run into January 2025.

The residency now includes a total of 20 shows across 10 weekends, stating on September 20th, 2025 and now extending through January 25th, 2025.

These shows will leverage the Sphere’s audio and visual production capabilities, including the world’s highest-resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience, to create a fully immersive experience built around the band’s legendary song catalog.

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

Additionally, Vibee continues to serve as the Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles Sphere residency with packages that include a 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas – the only resort attached to Sphere.

EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25