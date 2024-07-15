The Eagles Expand Their Sphere Residency Into 2025

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The Eagles continue to expand their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, adding a new round of dates that extend the run into January 2025.
The residency now includes a total of 20 shows across 10 weekends, stating on September 20th, 2025 and now extending through January 25th, 2025.
These shows will leverage the Sphere’s audio and visual production capabilities, including the world’s highest-resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience, to create a fully immersive experience built around the band’s legendary song catalog.
Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.
Additionally, Vibee continues to serve as the Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles Sphere residency with packages that include a 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas – the only resort attached to Sphere.
EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:
Friday, September 20
Saturday, September 21
Friday, September 27
Saturday, September 28
Friday, October 11
Saturday, October 12
Friday, October 18
Saturday, October 19
Friday, November 1
Saturday, November 2
Friday, November 8
Saturday, November 9
Friday, December 6
Saturday, December 7
Friday, December 13
Saturday, December 14
Friday, January 17
Saturday, January 18
Friday, January 24
Saturday, January 25