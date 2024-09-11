Clint Lowery Drops Off Sevendust’s Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — The rock band Sevendust announced a lineup change ahead of their Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour.

With dates for the tour scheduled to get underway on September 13th, the band announced that guitarist Clint Lowery will be sitting the run out due to health issues.

“Unfortunately due to a recent neck injury and under doctor’s advisement, our brother Clint Lowery is going to have to miss these dates. He has been instructed to rest to allow the injury to heal and rocking with you all would work against his recovery from this injury,” Sevendust announced on social media on Tuesday.

According to Sevendust, Jon Jourdan from Mammoth WVH has agreed to fill in for Lowery on most dates with longtime manager and collaborator Tim Tournier filling in any remaining shows.

“We can’t wait to see all of our fans ‘Face to Face’ as we celebrate Seasons live! Get well soon Clint!” the statement added.