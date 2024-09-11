Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals, Shawn Mendes & Green Day To Headline Lollapalooza India

MUMBAI (CelebrityAccess)—Lollapalooza India has revealed the lineup for its third edition, which will feature headliners Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, and Glass Animals.

The festival will also feature incredible performances from Zedd, John Summit, Nothing But Thieves, Big Boi, Cory Wong, Alok, and many more. The festival will return to Mumbai on March 8-9, 2025. For the full lineup and all ticket information, visit the official website HERE.

Last year’s event featured performances by Sting, the Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic.