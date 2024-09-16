Cosa Nostra PR Co-Founder Michelle Kerr Dies

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Michelle Kerr, the noted publicist and co-founder of the metal and rock public relations venture Cosa Nostra PR died on September 14th after a 5-year battle with cancer.

“It is with profound sadness that Cosa Nostra PR shares the passing of its co-founder Michelle Kerr,” Cosa Nostra PR announced on social media. “Michelle left us peacefully and in the company of close friends. As the sun came up on Saturday 14 September she made it to the final after show party, following a five-year detour with cancer.”

Kerr co-founded Cosa Nostra PR with Kirsten Sprinks in 2012 following the closure of Roadrunner Records offices in the U.K. and the company expanded to the U.S. with the opening of an office in Los Angeles in 2017.

During her tenure as a publicist, Kerr worked with clients such as Hatebreed, Stone Sour, Murderdolls, Alter Bridge, Amon Amarth and more.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help with Kerr’s memorial costs. Any surplus will be donated to a a charity in her name. Donations can be made here: https://gofund.me/243b5a18