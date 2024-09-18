Kaz Kobayashi Set To Exit Post As President And CEO Of Warner Music Japan

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) – Respected industry veteran Kaz Kobayashi is preparing to step down as President and CEO of Warner Music Japan later this year after serving for the last 10 years. He is working with Dr Kenji Kitatani, the recently appointed Chairman of Warner Music Japan, on a transition plan, and his successor will be announced in due course.

Kobayashi has been President of Warner Music Japan since 2014. He has played an instrumental role in the careers of artists such as Aimyon, THE YELLOW MONKEY, Kobukuro, TWICE, MISAMO and ONE OK ROCK. Through his cheerful and bright character and embodiment of the artist-first spirit, he has built long-lasting relationships with talent over the decades. He has taken steps to evolve the company into one of Japan’s leading digital-first labels.

Kobayashi, a former artist himself, began his career in music at EPIC Sony (now EPIC Records Japan) as an A&R. After serving as a director and producer for various artists, he was appointed President of the company in 2002. In 2008, he became a Corporate Executive at Sony Music Entertainment, concurrently serving as President of EPIC Records Japan, DefSTAR Records, and Ariola Japan. He oversaw Sony Music’s music TV assets, live venues, ticketing and magazine publishing businesses.

Kobayashi says: “I want to thank Simon Robson and the entire team at Warner Music Japan, past and present, who have been with me on what has been an incredible journey. I am truly grateful and feel honored to have been involved in the lives of many great artists, including Tatsuro Yamashita and Mariya Takeuchi. But all good things end, and I’ve decided it’s the right moment for me to move on.”

Simon Robson, President, International of Warner Music Group adds: “I want to thank Kaz Kobayashi for his incredible contribution to the company over the last decade. As a business executive, he delivered outstanding results for artists and earned great respect for building deep trust and fostering friendships with them. He has led the company’s evolution in Japan, a highly important and distinctive music market.”