The Frontmen And Terri Clark Set To Headline Gaylord Opryland’s 41st Annual ‘A Country Christmas’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Gaylord Opryland Resort welcomes acclaimed supergroup The Frontmen and legendary country music artist Terri Clark as headliners for a brand-new A Country Christmas Dinner Show series during its 41st annual holiday celebration. This year’s dinner show will feature two distinct performances for visitors: The Frontmen’s “Holidays & Hits” show and Clark’s “It’s Christmas…Cheers!” show. Country Christmas Dinner Shows are held in the iconic 2,888-room resort’s Tennessee Ballroom, where guests will enjoy a holiday meal prepared by Gaylord Opryland’s talented culinary team, followed by incredible performances.

Guests can enjoy The Frontmen’s “Holidays & Hits” show on nine dates, including November 25-26, December 2-3, 15-16, and 23-25, 2024. The band’s three singers, Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, will be ringing in the season with holiday tunes and powerhouse hits from their storied careers, as well as songs from their newly released self-titled debut album, The Frontmen (BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville).

“This Christmas season is going to be magical sharing holiday favorites along with the hits that we are already known for into one show,” explains Rushlow. “And as you know, Gaylord Opryland does Christmas epic! So this is going to be amazing.”

“I’m looking forward to ‘A Country Christmas’ with my brothers in The Frontmen,” adds Stewart. “Richie, Tim, and I will perform some of our big number-one hits along with some of the greatest Christmas songs ever written. I know it will be a magical evening!”

Clark will perform seventeen performances during her “It’s Christmas…Cheers!” show on November 23-24, 27-30, December 1, 4-6, and 17-22, 2024. The award-winning artist will blend her major hits with timeless Christmas classics, creating a festive atmosphere to celebrate the season.