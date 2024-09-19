Magnus Widell Tapped For CEO Role At All Things Live Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — All Things Live Sweden announced the appointment of hospitality veteran Magnus Widell as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer.

“We are very happy to have Magnus as the new leader of All Things Live in Sweden. He will lead a company and a strong team of competent people – with great opportunities for continued growth in the Swedish market, and we are convinced that he has the qualities and insight required for that,” says Gry Mölleskog, Group CEO for All Things Live Europe.

Widell brings an impressive background in hospitality to his new role at All Things Live, with years of experience in the theme park, hotel and restaurant industries, including a decade as CEO of the Stockholm-based theme park Gröna Lund.

“I am incredibly happy and looking forward to meeting all my new colleagues at All Things Live! Music and live entertainment have always been a strong part of my previous workplaces, and it will be incredibly fun to now also get to work with some of the best in the industry. Building strong relationships, internally and externally, has always been one of my strongest driving forces, and I always strive to create a positive and forward-leaning culture where results and well-being go hand in hand. It therefore feels fantastic to have this opportunity and to be part of such a dynamic team, and I look forward to creating something really big together.” says Magnus Widell, incoming CEO of All Things Live Sweden.

Magnus Widell begins his new role as CEO of All Things Live Sweden officially on October 1, 2024.